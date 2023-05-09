Forecast Data Services acquired by Kin + Carta

Tech deal

Neil Macdonald of Forecast, left, with Kin & Carta’s David Tuck

The Edinburgh-based data provider Forecast Data Services has been acquired by digital transformation consultancy Kin + Carta.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will double the size of Kin + Carta’s European data practice to more than 100 staff, as well as increasing its AI, predictive data and data science capacity.

Forecast has a delivery hub in Poland, focusing on data infrastructure, advanced analytics and commercial insights.

The Forecast teams and brand in Europe will be integrated into Kin + Carta immediately, and Neil Macdonald, Forecast’s director and founder, will stay in post and report directly to David Tuck, group chief executive for Europe at Kin + Carta.

The acquisition builds on previous Kin + Carta deals to buy Cascade Data Labs in 2020 and Octain AI in 2021, and follows the recent opening of Kin + Carta’s Edinburgh office.

Mr Macdonald said: “Forecast and Kin + Carta first worked together on a joint client engagement in February 2022. We have a fantastically talented data team and our goal has always been to be the most impactful advanced analytics team in the UK.

“Combining our strengths with Kin + Carta’s specialisms, scale and geographic reach will help propel us forward towards that goal and to the collective goal of building a world that works better for everyone.”

Kelly Manthey, global chief executive at Kin + Carta, added: “Enterprise data transformation is a key part of our growth strategy.

“This acquisition strengthens our data and AI capabilities globally helping to satisfy our order backlog and establishing a data hub for Europe that matches our strong capabilities in America.”