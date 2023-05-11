Hainan resumes direct Edinburgh-Beijing flights

Direct route

Flights between the two capitals were launched in 2018

Edinburgh Airport will welcome the return of a direct service to Beijing this summer as Hainan Airlines touches down in Scotland.

The airline will operate flights twice-weekly between Scotland’s busiest airport and the Chinese capital from 26 June until 8 October.

This will be the only direct flight connecting Scotland and China when it begins operating next month. The service initially launched in 2018 but questions were being asked about it continuing as early as mid-2019.

Airport CEO Gordon Dewar said: “The return of direct flights to Beijing is fantastic news as we gear up for a hugely exciting summer, and is further evidence of the strong recovery we’re seeing here at Edinburgh.

“This service will be the only one operating between Scotland and China when it is introduced and is a real show of faith in the market by Hainan Airlines. This important connectivity will provide a boost to Scotland’s universities and tourism industry, open up a wealth of new business opportunities, and enable better access to other parts of the world.

“We’re sure it will be highly valued whether it be by students travelling between the two countries to study, families reconnecting, or tourists travelling to visit new places.”

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “This direct connectivity is great news for people and businesses in both Scotland and China, building strong links for business and exports, as well as making it easier for visitors and students to come and experience Scotland.”