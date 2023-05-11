Edison adds Maplewood to growing portfolio

Acquisition

Calum Melville: growing rapidly

Edison Group, the Ayrshire property and investment business, has added Maplewood Joinery and Construction in Livingston to its growing portfolio.

Maplewood will be merged with the Edinburgh Driveway Company, also Livingston-headquartered, which Edison acquired in January.

Edison chief executive, Calum Melville, said: “Maplewood gives Edison Group a very similar operation to that of the Edinburgh Driveway Company but one that serves the east coast of Scotland up to Dundee, down to the Borders and from Edinburgh across to Glasgow.

“We anticipate that the combined business will turn over around £5 million in 2023.

“We are determined to continue to grow rapidly. We are in legal stages with two further acquisitions.

“These will bring bringing consolidated sales on a rolling 12-month basis up until June 2023 to £26 million.”

Edison Group, which recently opened new offices in High Street, Irvine has been highly active in growing and acquiring complementary businesses in the construction and property sectors.

Mr Melville continued: “We remain firmly in the market to acquire businesses that are complementary to our group activities are investing substantial sums to build an infrastructure and platform to drive growth over the next few years.”

