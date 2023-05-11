Update:

Acquisition

Edison adds Maplewood to growing portfolio

| May 11, 2023
Calum Melville

Calum Melville: growing rapidly

Edison Group, the Ayrshire property and investment business, has added Maplewood Joinery and Construction in Livingston to its growing portfolio.

Maplewood will be merged with the Edinburgh Driveway Company, also Livingston-headquartered, which Edison acquired in January.

Edison chief executive, Calum Melville, said: “Maplewood gives Edison Group a very similar operation to that of the Edinburgh Driveway Company but one that serves the east coast of Scotland up to Dundee, down to the Borders and from Edinburgh across to Glasgow.

“We anticipate that the combined business will turn over around £5 million in 2023.

“We are determined to continue to grow rapidly. We are in legal stages with two further acquisitions.

“These will bring bringing consolidated sales on a rolling 12-month basis up until June 2023 to £26 million.”

Edison Group, which recently opened new offices in High Street, Irvine has been highly active in growing and acquiring complementary businesses in the construction and property sectors.

Mr Melville continued: “We remain firmly in the market to acquire businesses that are complementary to our group activities are investing substantial sums to build an infrastructure and platform to drive growth over the next few years.”

See also:

Viewpoint: Calum Melville

News, Construction, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

TransPennine Express

FirstGroup stripped of TransPennine franchise

TranPennine: nationalised FirstGroup has been stripped of the poorly-performing TransPennine rail franchise after passengers sufferedRead More

IbisVision

InbisVision eyes US expansion after £4.5m deal

IbisVision is opening an office in Florida IbisVision, the Glasgow-based developer of remote ophthalmic technology,Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.