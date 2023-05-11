Interest rate rises for 12th consecutive month

Borrowing cost up

12.05pm: Rate rises

The Bank of England has decided to raise interest rates by 0.25%, as expected, to 4.5%. It is the 12th consecutive monthly increase.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise the base rate to a 15-year high by a majority of seven to two.

Anna Leach, CBI deputy chief economist, said: “The MPC has again been driven to raise rates by stubbornly high inflation, ongoing strength in wage growth, and better-than-expected activity. With inflation having been at or above 9% for a full year, the Bank are rightly concerned that higher inflation could become entrenched”.

“The future path for interest rates is as yet uncertain. With ongoing bouts of banking sector turbulence in the US, risks to financial stability seem likely to persist as global interest rates continue to ratchet up and the full impact of past rises continues to feed through.

“While credit costs have so far adjusted smoothly, further material turbulence could yet disrupt activity, requiring a looser monetary stance. On the other hand, inflation could surprise to the upside, particularly if wage rises remain elevated, suggesting further rate rises”.

10am: Markets rise

“Yesterday’s news that US inflation eased slightly triggered a mixed reaction on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 rising 0.2% and the Nasdaq falling 0.6%. However, investors were in a brighter mood across Europe on Thursday with all of the major indices moving higher,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“All eyes now switch to the Bank of England which will announce its latest interest rate decision at midday. A 0.25 percentage point increase to 4.5% is widely expected, putting the country’s base rate at its highest level since 2008.

“Inflation is proving stickier than hoped, pay growth is rising faster than previously expected and the economy is perhaps in a better shape than many thought it would be six months ago, all giving the Bank of England reason to keep pushing up rates.

The FTSE 100 was trading 12 points higher at 7,753.03.

7am: Wood

Energy services engineer Wood Group, currently in talks on a potential $1.6bn takeover by private equity group Apollo Management Holdings, has posted an increase in first quarter revenue, but a slight dip in its order book.

The Aberdeen-based company said revenue came in at around $1.45bn, reflecting good momentum across all business units. Group adjusted core earnings was in line with expectations.

Its order book at 31 March was c.$5.7bn, slightly lower than at the end of the year and reflecting the phasing of large multi-year awards in operations.

The company holds its AGM today and will tell shareholders that while it remains mindful of the uncertain economic outlook, its expectations for 2023 remain unchanged.

“As outlined in March, performance for 2023 will be weighted to the second half of the year.”

As announced on 17 April, Apollo Management Holdings is required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer by no later than 17 May.

7am: ITV

ITV said total advertising revenue in the first three months of the year was down 10%, as expected, as it stuck to its longer term targets and said its new streaming service ITVX was performing well.

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said: “We are looking forward to Q3 with Love Island and the Rugby World Cup set to draw large broadcast and streaming audiences.

“ITV is successfully executing Phase Two of its More Than TV strategy, despite the current challenging macro and geopolitical environment, as we continue to satisfy the growing demand for content globally and the desire for advertisers to secure both mass reach and targeted digital audiences.”

7am: FirstGroup

FirstGroup has been stripped of the poorly-performing TransPennine rail franchise after passengers suffered months of disruption.

Global markets

After the US inflation figures fell, attention will switch to the Bank of England which is expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%, the 12th successive increase since December 2021.

US inflation fell last month to its lowest rate in two years. It was 4.9% in the 12 months to April, official figures show.

That was down from 5% in March, and marks the tenth month in a row that price rises have slowed.

Last week, the European Central Bank raised eurozone interest rates by 25 basis points, a slowdown from a 50 point hike previously, but it said there is still “more ground to cover” in the fight against inflation.

A day earlier, the US Federal Reserve announced a quarter-percentage-point lift, but strongly hinted of a pause thereafter.

The FTSE 100 was due to rise ahead of today’s announcement after closing 32 points lower at 7,732.09.

Wall Street gave a subdued response to the inflation figures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1%.

Asia markets weakened. The Shanghai Composite was 0.1% lower, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 0.5%