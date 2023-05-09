Townsend signs new Scotland deal until 2026

Dodson: He's the right man

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Progress: Gregor Townsend

The uncertainty over the future of Gregor Townsend as Scotland head coach has been resolved with him signing a contract extension until April 2026.

Townsend took over in 2017 and his previous deal was due to expire after this year’s World Cup in France.

He is the longest serving head coach of the Scotland national team in the professional era.

“Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour and I’m excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world,” said Townsend.

“As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group. I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before.

“Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years.”

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said: “Gregor Townsend has been the most successful Scotland coach in the history of the professional era and we believe he is the right man to lead the national team beyond this year’s Rugby World Cup.

“What Gregor has built over the last six years of his tenure has taken Scotland to fifth in the world rankings and we are keen to keep that continuity and forward momentum.

“The squad has unparalleled depth which is the result of many years planned development.

“We believe he is best placed to take the team to the next level and continue to excite and engage the people of Scotland.”

Scotland finished third in the Guinness Six Nations this year – their best finish since 2018 – and are grouped with South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania in the 2023 World Cup.