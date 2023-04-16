Davidson leaves St Johnstone after poor run

New boss search

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Callum Davidson

St Johnstone have kicked off the search for a new manager after parting company with Callum Davidson.

The 46-year-old paid the price for a poor run of form which left the Perth Saints just five points off the foot of the Premiership.

The defeat at Livingston on Saturday left cup double-winning boss Davidson with just two points from his last six league games and prompted the board to take action with just one game left before the split.

“We must always put our football club first,” said chairman Steve Brown, who put the club up for sale earlier this season.

“Callum has been a brilliant manager for St Johnstone and led us to that cup double in 2021 and then European football. But we feel results haven’t been good enough in recent weeks and it’s best for the football club to make a change at this stage.

“He is a St Johnstone legend and always will be.”

Davidson took over from Tommy Wright in June 2020.

St Johnstone are four points ahead of Dundee United and Kilmarnock, and just five points from bottom place with six games to go.

Assistant boss Steven MacLean will take charge “until further notice” with Hibs the visitors to McDiarmid Park this weekend.

An American consortium are among those reportedly interested in buying the club, although relegation would significantly lower the price tag.