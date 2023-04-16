Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies

TV specialist

By Julena Drumi |

Judith Miller: Born in the Borders

Judith Miller, the Scottish writer and antiques expert who appeared on television series the Antiques Roadshow, has died aged 71 after a short illness.

Ms Miller, who wrote more than 100 books on antiques and interiors, has been a regular on the programme since 2007.

She also co-founded with her first husband the international bestseller Miller’s Antiques Price Guide in 1979, and was a lecturer as well as a broadcaster.

At the time of her death, she had been working on the latest version of the antiques guide.

Born in Galashiels, in the Scottish borders, in 1951, she started collecting antiques from the city’s junk stores and antiques fairs in the 1960s while a student at Edinburgh University..

Alison Starling of Octopus publishing group, which owns Ms Miller’s publisher Mitchell Beazley, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to work with Judith on and off for the last 30 years and the news of her death is a huge shock.

“She had such energy and spirit, and always combined her impressively broad-ranging, in-depth knowledge of antiques with a life-long passion to make the world of collecting accessible and un-intimidating to all.”

Judith Miller leaves her second husband John Wainwright, three children and four grandchildren.