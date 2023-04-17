Morton takes up development role at RSE

Society post

Scotland’s National Academy, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, has appointed Margaret Morton as director of development to support the expansion of its work nationally and globally.

The newly-created role will support the RSE to establish a fundraising, income generation and funding diversification programme for the delivery of its recently-launched five year plan.

Ms Morton is an experienced fundraising leader and moves from the University of Glasgow where she was chief of staff at the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences.

She is also a trustee with community project funder Hub Community Foundation and previously spent a decade leading on revenue generation for children’s charity Barnardo’s Scotland and social venture philanthropists Inspiring Scotland.

Throughout her career, Ms Morton has played a pivotal role in generating considerable income that has supported the delivery of numerous local and national projects for the public good across Scotland.

Before moving into fundraising and business development, she qualified in law, specialising in commercial property, and enjoyed a legal career, latterly as a partner of a Scottish law firm. She remains a member of the Law Society of Scotland.

She said: “It is a pleasure and a privilege to join the RSE at such an exciting time as it embarks on its new five-year strategy to tackle significant societal challenges facing all of us.

“The RSE’s 1800 Fellows, who bring multidisciplinary perspectives to the key issues, will be instrumental in navigating the road ahead so Scotland continues to play an influential role in shaping the future.”