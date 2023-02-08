Aberdeen name Burrows as chief executive

Dons appointment

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Alan Burrows has been named as the new chief executive of Aberdeen, less than a month after announcing his resignation from Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Burrows, who has spent over 15 years at Fir Park after initially joining the communications department in 2007, will take up his new position at Pittodrie on 27 February.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: “Alan has all the experience and qualities you’d look for in a chief executive. He’s got his finger firmly on the pulse of the Scottish game, is well-respected in footballing circles and is fully aligned with the strategy and vision we have to drive Aberdeen FC forward.

“In taking over as chairman, the intention was always to appoint a chief executive. However, within three months, the COVID pandemic hit and I felt the need to lead the club through the significant financial challenges that presented. It was also critical that we were patient and found the right individual who knows and understands both football and business.

“When Alan announced his intention to step down at Motherwell FC we began a dialogue which, I’m delighted to say, has led to his appointment.”

Burrows has been CEO at Motherwell for the past nine years having stepped up from general manager. When announcing his decision to leave in the middle of January, he said he would remain in place to help find a successor.

During his tenure, Motherwell transitioned to fan ownership, recorded its highest ever turnover and net profit, achieved a record transfer fee and sponsorship deal as well as its highest-ever season ticket sales figure.

“It’s a real privilege to be asked to take up the position of chief executive at AFC,” he said. “I’ve built up a good working relationship with the chairman over the years and was very pleased when he got in touch.

“When I decided to step down from my role at Motherwell, I was fortunate enough to have a number of clubs make contact with me. However, I was most intrigued by the Aberdeen opportunity, as I think there is so much potential at this club and so many exciting projects already well underway.”

The Dons remain on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Jim Goodwin, interim boss Barry Robson ironically guiding the team to a 3-1 win over Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.