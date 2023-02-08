Brennan takes over as CEO at Aurum Biosciences

Biotech

Glasgow-based novel biopharmaceuticals company Aurum Biosciences has appointed David Brennan as CEO, replacing Jim McGuire.

A 2015 clinical stage spinout company of InnoScot Health, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and the University of Glasgow, Aurum Biosciences develops breakthrough therapeutics and diagnostics in areas of unmet clinical need.

Mr Brennan (pictured) will step into the role in March on a full-time basis after a recent period as both interim chief executive of Aurum and principal clinical physicist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

He said: “I was a founding member of the company and previously director of project management, taking a keen interest in all aspects of company development, but when the opportunity to become CEO arose, I simply couldn’t turn it down.

“Jim has provided incredible leadership and drive in getting Aurum Biosciences to where it is today. I am committed to building on this legacy as we look to the future and the vast opportunities for our technology.”