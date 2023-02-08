Dewar to raise funds after joining SIS Ventures

Finance

Arran Dewar: will raise new funds

Finance provider, Social Investment Scotland (SIS), has appointed Arran Dewar as executive director of SIS Ventures.

One of his first priorities will be to lead the launch of a fourth round of fundraising for Impact First, the fund established in 2018.

Impact First has raised and deployed £4.4 million to date among 12 high-growth early-stage businesses, all focusing on delivering impact.

The portfolio includes Carcinotech, MiAlgae, SOLASTA Bio, Talking Medicines, Dxcover, Enterobiotix, Manus Neurodynamica, Trojan Energy, Cyacomb and Good-Loop.

Mr Dewar joins from Inspiring Scotland, a venture philanthropy organisation which aims to improve the lives people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In his new role he will be responsible for growing the volume and diversity of businesses within the portfolio, working with existing investees to maximise their impact, and attracting more funding from private investors.

He will report into Alastair Davis CEO.