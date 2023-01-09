Eco insulation firm IndiNature secures £2m

New funding

IndiNature is on a growth path

A follow-on investment of £2 million has been secured by bio-based construction materials manufacturer Industrial Nature.

The funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank follows £3m provided by the state-backed bank in 2021.

It will be used by the Jedburgh-based firm to underpin a planned second stage of CapEx projects to accelerate growth, including upgrades and additional production equipment to improve performance and manufacture new insulation products.

The investment will also support recruitment to develop the executive team for the next stage, and capital projects to further reduce the embodied carbon in IndiNature’s already carbon negative insulation.

CEO and Co-founder Scott Simpson, who’s vision is to improve the health of people and the planet by creating a sustainable built environment, said: “We would like to thank all the local engineers and other contractors who have worked with our fantastic Mill team and machine suppliers to establish production at the Mill and secure this second phase of investment – a big milestone.”