Miller confirmed as MD at BAM Properties

Euan Miller

Euan Miller has been appointed managing director, BAM Properties, 16 years after joining the company as legal director. He has been interim MD for several months.

Mr Miller was born in Glasgow and is a graduate of Glasgow University. He has been on the board of BAM Properties since joining the company and has been a key player in the delivery of major development projects over the years.

Recent projects include the Capital Square development in Edinburgh and 110 Queen Street in Glasgow.

Simon Finnie, executive director, BAM Ventures, said: “Euan has been developing plans to grow the properties business in what is a key market for BAM’s UK & Ireland division.

“He has an incredible knowledge and understanding of the UK properties market and I know he is delighted to have the opportunity to build upon the great work already achieved by the team.”