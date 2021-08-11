IndiNature launches eco-friendly insulation plant

Construction boost

Factory plan for IndiNature: (pic: Anna Pultar)

Scotland’s first factory producing carbon negative insulation for homes and commercial properties is preparing to launch after a multi-million pound investment from Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB), South of Scotland Enterprise and Zero Waste Scotland.

Sustainable construction materials business IndiNature plans to open its Borders manufacturing hub next summer with 30 staff.

The company has developed a natural fibre insulation system called IndiBreathe using hemp grown in the UK, that can be fitted in new and retrofit building projects.

SNIB is investing £3 million to enable the business to scale up production at its facility in Jedburgh and target domestic and international markets. The company has also received grant funding from Zero Waste Scotland (£803,000) and South of Scotland Enterprise (£250,000).

Scott Simpson, co-founder & CEO of IndiNature, said: “It feels great that we can move forward to create local Borders jobs and make insulation on scale in Scotland – insulation that’s good for people’s health and the planet.

“The fossil fuel era has to end – we can replace it with traditional natural materials and new cleantech innovations.

“Our news coincides with the latest IPCC (International Panel on Climate Change) report this week which calls for urgent action. IndiNature aims to be a Scottish showcase of positive action.”

Eilidh Mactaggart, CEO of the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “The bank’s investment in IndiNature supports an innovative Scottish company to build its first factory and help to accelerate the transition of the construction industry to net zero.”

Eilidh Mactaggart: accelerating transition to net zero

At capacity, IndiNature’s new site will be able to capture a net 10,500 tonnes CO 2 /yr which means that by 2050 the factory will have the equivalent impact on the climate crisis as planting more than five million trees.

Professor Russel Griggs, chairman of South of Scotland Enterprise, added: “We have been working closely with IndiNature for a considerable time, from providing funding support to helping to develop their plans and assisting with finding a suitable location.

“IndiNature is exactly the type of inward investment we want to join us in the South of Scotland – an innovative company which is leading the way in terms of the just transition journey to NetZero.”

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “IndiNature is a truly circular business, and its eco-friendly insulation signals a greener future for the construction industry. Insulation is typically made using artificial materials, so a lot of it ends up as waste at the end of its useful life.

“A team of experts at Zero Waste Scotland initially worked with IndiNature to help build their circular business model.

“In the year of COP26, Scottish businesses have a brilliant opportunity to attract new customers, reduce their carbon footprint and cut waste by adopting circular principles.

“We’d encourage more businesses to explore circular opportunities and our experts are always on hand to help.”