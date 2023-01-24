Easdale brothers back McGill’s-FlixBus expansion

£10m investment

Flixbus deal has been a ‘resounding success’

McGill’s Buses owners Sandy and James Easdale have announced a £10 million investment in expanding the fleet run in partnership with international coach operator FlixBus.

The Easdales’ outlay will see 18 new state of the art Volvo buses added to the McGill’s fleet which operates on the FlixBus network.

The partnership was its first foray into long distance coach travel and the partnership has gone from strength to strength since launching in 2021.

Among the key routes are its Glasgow/Edinburgh to London service, a network connecting Scotland’s cities as well as services south to cities such as Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester and Leeds.

The routes for the new vehicles will be unveiled later in 2023.

Sandy Easdale said: “Our partnership with FlixBus has been a resounding success for both parties and there was a clear determination to build on the successful service that has already been established.

“Between our FlixBus partnership, our purchase of Xplore Dundee and our acquisition of the Scotland East business from First Bus, we are firm in our desire to keep building the McGill’s Buses business and brand.”

James Easdale said that last summer the wider FlixBus group carried 34 million passengers over its summer season and McGill’s wants to be an integral part in growing that even further as FlixBus expands its UK services in the coming years.

“Sandy and I are continuously looking for opportunities to invest, whether that be through McGill’s or our property and manufacturing interests, and whilst the economic outlook is looking more challenging, we still believe 2023 and 2024 will bring openings to create jobs and growth within our businesses.”