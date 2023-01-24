Ex-SNP strategist says yes to Weber Shandwick

PR hire

Weber Shandwick, the media relations consultancy, has hired former SNP strategist Stephen Noon as a senior adviser to boost its public affairs team in Scotland.

Mr Noon, pictured, formerly chief strategist of the Yes Campaign and senior policy adviser to the First Minister, joins the agency to advise clients on their policy and political engagement strategy.

He said: “If we are going to have good public policy in Scotland and the UK, it is important that the wisdom and experience of the business community is part of the discussion.

“This is a hugely difficult moment for people across the UK and I firmly believe that the more perspectives we can bring into the fold the better the outcomes will be.

“With that in mind, I am looking forward to helping businesses navigate one of the most complex and challenging political landscapes any of us can remember, a time when working together and understanding each other is all the more important.”

Natalie Buxton, managing director of Weber Shandwick Scotland, said: “Securing Stephen as a senior consultant is a real advantage for Weber Shandwick across the UK.

“Not only does he bring decades of experience as a senior political adviser, he is also a highly skilled communications strategist who understands how to engage and excite the public. I look forward to working with him both to support our clients and grow the team.”

He studied theology in Toronto and spent seven “hugely rewarding and life-changing years,” with the Society of Jesus.

He went on to become a director of the London Jesuit Centre before studying at the School of Divinity at New College, Edinburgh.