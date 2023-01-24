Update:

Logistics

Craghill joins Bullet Express as commercial director

| January 24, 2023

Bullet Express, the supply chain logistics, worldwide distribution and storage business, has appointed specialist Martin Craghill as its commercial director designate.

Mr Craghill (pictured) will take responsibility for the company’s entire commercial programme, including worldwide and sales activities, alongside working with managing director, John McKail, on mergers and acquisitions strategy, when he joins the Glasgow-headquartered company in the spring.

Mr Craghill has 30 years of sector experience and is currently trade lane manager for CCL Logistics & Technology. He has previously held senior roles with Braid Group, DB Schenker, Seko Logistics Scotland and YRC Logistics.

Mr McKail said: “Martin is a logistics professional with a very similar vision to my own. He will bring significant experience and I am confident that Martin will make a very positive contribution to Bullet Express’s future growth and expansion.”

