NZ games tech firm extends Scottish operation

£6.9m invested

Team players: Claire Cramm, Iain Anderson, Benjamin O’Brien, Paul Atkinson, and Tom Croy

Animation and games technology firm StretchSense has expanded its European headquarters in Edinburgh with the launch of a Centre of Excellence in AI and Spatial Computing.

A global leader in high-precision motion capture technology, StretchSense is also announcing a £6.9 million investment led by Par Equity.

Existing investor GD1, the New Zealand-based venture capital firm, and Scottish Enterprise, Scotland’s national economic development agency, participated in the round.

The investment will further accelerate StretchSense’s global expansion. It plans to grow its engineering team to meet strong customer interest in the compatibility of its technology with leading motion capture and VR tools in the market.