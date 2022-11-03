Dunstane Houses hotel sold in c.£7.5m deal

Prime property

The Dunstane Houses: prime investment

The Dunstane Houses, a five-star boutique hotel in Edinburgh, has been sold on behalf of a private owner operator to Roseate Hotels after being marketed at a guide price of £7.5 million.

Dating from circa 1851, the hotel in the city’s West End has 35 guest bedrooms and suites in two facing buildings in West Coates and Hampton Terrace

The sale, by Savills, follows £25 million of Edinburgh hotel transactions already traded in 2022. These include Apex Haymarket, Fountain Court Apartments and Travelodge Edinburgh Learmonth.

Steven Fyfe, associate director in the Hotels agency team at Savills Scotland, said: “The Dunstane Houses is a prime investment opportunity that presented a luxury boutique hotel recognised as one of the finest in Edinburgh with significant potential for ongoing success.

“Edinburgh continues to outperform as a tourist and business destination that maintains a buoyant hotels market and we expect these robust fundamentals to support further transactions.

“Furthermore, the recent openings of the Gleneagles Townhouse and Virgin Hotel, as well as the upcoming entrants of the W Hotel & Roomzzz at St James Quarter, Red Carnation, will bolster the city’s hotels product and broaden the appeal of the city to travellers.

“Live sales are generating strong interest, but price the of debt will challenge higher lot sizes. ”