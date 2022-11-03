3t Energy Group adds UCT to expanding portfolio

Training deal

Martin Hottass of 3t Energy Group and John Killen, CEO of UCT (pic: contributed)

3t Energy Group (3t), a provider of training, learning technology and simulation solutions has acquired Utility and Construction Training (UCT).

The seven-figure deal reinforces 3t’s growth plans both in the UK and globally through its businesses – Drilling Systems, AIS Survivex, 3t Transform and 3t EnerMech.

With training bases in London, Manchester and Glasgow and a team of 31, UCT supports major utility groups across the whole of the UK. It is the only organisation that offers industry-accredited Energy Transmission and Distribution courses in the UK, and is one of a few providers that offer training across the whole utility sector.

The combination of UCT and 3t will accelerate the offering of the group in the wider energy market and support its UK and global client-base in the move to carbon zero activities, as well as supporting the UK’s decarbonisation roadmap to up-skill and re-skill workforces.

3t Energy Group is backed by specialist private equity firm Bluewater Energy and the move comes as the Group continues to focus on internationalisation and market diversity.

Commenting on the acquisition, 3t Energy Group CEO, Kevin Franklin, said: “UCT and its strong track record provides a fantastic opportunity to combine our transformational training capabilities in the energy and utilities sector and will grow our existing presence throughout the UK.”

John Killen, CEO of UCT, added: “UCT’s strong presence within the utility market, in addition to the long-standing relationships it has developed with some of the sectors’ major organisations, makes this a highly logical acquisition for both businesses.”

The acquisition was advised and managed by Womble Bond Dickinson (UK).