US firm UserTesting builds Europe HQ in Edinburgh

Tech expansion

New home: Exchange Crescent

US tech firm UserTesting, is moving into offices in Exchange Crescent, Edinburgh, which will become its Europe headquarters.

Founded in 2007 to help companies improve their customer experience, UserTesting opened its first office in the city in 2019.

The expansion into the 13,862 sq ft office in the Exchange district adds to operations in San Francisco, Atlanta and Singapore and is part of a growth plan which included its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange last November.

Matt Zelen, COO of UserTesting, said: “Following an extensive search for office space in the Edinburgh market we are excited to have selected the Exchange Crescent Conference Square location for the new EMEA home of UserTesting.

“Edinburgh is known as a leading European technology centre and we have been impressed with the highly skilled and qualified talent pool of professionals in the region. We look forward to moving into Exchange Crescent and continuing to grow our presence in Edinburgh.”

Stewart McMillan of letting agent Cushman & Wakefield, acted on behalf of Dentsu which is sub-letting the accommodation at Exchange Crescent. He said: “This letting further highlights the appeal of Edinburgh city centre as a highly attractive location for dynamic tech businesses.”

Angela Lowe of CBRE advised UserTesting and added: “Exchange Crescent offered the flexibility and growth opportunities required.”