Musk raises finance to launch bid for Twitter

Media battle

By a Daily Business reporter |

Elon Musk: best and final offer

Tesla boss Elon Musk has raised $46.5 billion, most of it from his own resources, to finance what could be a hostile bid for social media firm Twitter.

His contribution is made up $21bn of his own money, plus a further $12.5bn via a loan secured against his shares in Tesla.

Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13bn in debt secured against Twitter itself, the filing states.

Musk’s offer however is being opposed by at least one key Twitter shareholder – Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

The prince’s investment firm Kingdom Holding Company has a 5.2% stake in the company.

Twitter’s board of directors are opposing Musk’s interest by implementing a limited-duration ‘shareholder rights plan’. The poison pill tactic would dilute anyone amassing a stake in the company of more than 15% by selling more shares to other shareholders at a discount.

Musk has a 9.2% share in Twitter which is currently valued at $35.8bn.

There are reports that private equity groups may lodge their own offer for Twitter. Thomas Bravo, a tech-focused private equity firm, informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid.

Reuters says that Apollo Global Management is also considering ways it can provide financing to any deal and is open to working with Musk or any other bidder.