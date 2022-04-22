Scots tech firms broaden search for investment

EIE London

Nicola Sturgeon at the LSE

Scottish technology firms have been commended for taking the search for further investment to key markets.

Organisers of the EIE London Innovation & Investment Showcase, held at the London Stock Exchange, said the event has strengthened the gateway to global investment and finance for Scotland’s most innovative companies.

Supported by the Scottish Government’s Ecosystem Fund in connection with the Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review in 2020, EIE London is one of the main fixtures in 2022 for the EIE Investor Readiness Programme delivered by the University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who hosted the EIE London event, said: “Scotland is moving with vigour towards a high tech, low carbon economy and developing capabilities in emerging markets – including renewables, fintech, and cyber security – while our leadership around global priorities like net zero positions our tech sector to make the most of the opportunities for economic growth that a Just Transition presents.

“Today’s showcase demonstrates exactly the kind of innovation that ambition leads to, and fills me with optimism for the future.

“The ties between London and Scotland’s tech ecosystems enable easy access for investors to leading edge Scottish companies via the City and, vice versa, companies based in Scotland can access the opportunities the City presents in order to maximise the sector’s potential and capacity to drive growth and job creation.”

Keynote addresses were also made by The Lord Mayor of London, Vincent Keaveny, and London Stock Exchange CEO Julia Hoggett.

The Lord Mayor said: “Strengthening links between London and Scotland’s thriving tech pipeline will help to drive investment and growth. I look forward to continuing to develop the partnership we have with colleagues in Scotland to the benefit of us all.”

Scottish firms attending included agritech company Intelligent Growth Solutions, ultrasound sensor specialist Novosound, facial animation scale-up Speech Graphics, and online brand protection business SnapDragon.

EIE has helped over 540 companies raise more than £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) since the investor-readiness programme was launched in 2008.