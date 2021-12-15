Ascensos opens second contact base in Turkey

Global growth

John Devlin: fantastic position

Scottish contact centre business Ascensos is opening a second base in Turkey.

The office in Antalya follows the establish of a centre in Istanbul last year and takes the Motherwell-based group’s global employment to 3,500.

In the past year Ascensos has opened in a string of locations, including an expansion into South Africa with the opening of its Cape Town office, the launch of the first Ascensos Local hub in Stranraer, and the extension of the Motherwell HQ by 18,000 sq ft.

John Devlin, CEO and co-founder, said: “Our Istanbul operation has been extremely successful since launching around 18 months ago.

“It’s fantastic to be in a position where, as well as our recent growth in the UK, we continue to develop our international business and further extend the reach of our global proposition.”