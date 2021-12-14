Maloney set to be named the new manager of Hibs

No. 1 target

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Target: Shaun Maloney (pic: SNS Group)

Shaun Maloney is set to take his first steps into management as boss of Hibs.

The Easter Road club have identified the 38-year-old as their No. 1 target to replace Jack Ross – and could announce his arrival this week.

The former Celtic and Wigan forward is currently working as a coach with the Belgium national team under boss Roberto Martinez.

The Hibs board want a manager who is “progressive” and “hungry” and Maloney appears to fit the criteria perfectly.

After coaching the Celtic development team for a year, he left to work under former Wigan boss Martinez in 2018, Belgium establishing themselves as the No.1 FIFA-ranked team in the world.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said the search was “coming to a conclusion” and told fans to expect an update in the near future.

He added: “There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position, and much of this has been wide of the mark.

“We have a clear vision for the football club. We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs.”

Since the surprise sacking of Ross last week, coach David Gray has been taking charge of first-team affairs with help from Eddie May and Craig Samson and was in the dug-out for tonight’s Premiership clash with Dundee.

Maloney was capped 47 times for Scotland and played over 150 games in two spells with Celtic, winning 11 trophies in his time at Parkhead, also winning the FA Cup with Wigan.

Should he get the job, it’s thought that he will bring in former Hibs captain Gary Caldwell as his assistant.

The Hibees take on Celtic in the League Cup Final on Sunday afternoon at Hampden Park.