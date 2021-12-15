Steel mills deal may have breached state aid rules

Minister's admission

Rescued: Dalzell steel mill

Scottish Government ministers may have breached state aid rules in an attempt to save the country’s last remaining steel mills.

The two mills, at Dalzell and Clydebridge, were mothballed by Tata Steel in late 2015.

The following year the Scottish government stepped in to facilitate their sale to Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty House to save save more than 100 jobs and retain steel plate production in Scotland.

The government bought the sites for £1, then immediately sold them on to Mr Gupta.

The transfer is now being reviewed in light of concerns about GFG Alliance, the parent company of Liberty House.

Business minister Ivan McKee said the clause had committed the government to protecting Tata from future costs if Liberty were to go bust.

Public spending watchdog Audit Scotland has now been informed of the situation, the minister added.

The Scottish government said the issue was identified during contingency planning undertaken in response to the administration of Greensill Capital UK which financed Liberty House.

There is no adverse impact on the public purse and no money has been paid under the Scottish Government’s indemnity.

Mr McKee said: “The rescue deal facilitated by the Scottish Government in 2016 was agreed at pace and in good faith to maintain employment at Dalzell and Clydebridge.

“Without our intervention the likelihood of anyone being employed producing steel plate in Scotland today would be very slim. The decision to support the steel industry in Scotland was, and still, is the right thing to do.

“The contract arrangement has now been re-examined as part of the ongoing contingency planning process and it is considered that the clause providing the indemnity to Tata Steel may represent State aid, even though no money has, or may ever, change hands.

“In the interests of transparency we have made the interested parties aware of these findings. However, it is important to emphasise that this matter does not affect the integrity of the wider agreement struck in 2016 or impact Liberty Steel’s ownership and running of the steelworks.”

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said: “After Bifab and Lochaber this is another industrial intervention balls up from this government. It’s amateur hour.

“What does this say to companies who may be interested in doing business with this government in future? How can they trust the government to deliver on its agreements?

“I know the minister wishes nothing will go wrong, but he needs to be frank about the potential consequences.

“The minister must urgently clarify if this will have any impact on the deal or the jobs in Lanarkshire.”