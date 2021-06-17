easyJet and BA add flights after Stobart collapse

New routes

EasyJet is picking up routes from collapsed Stobart Air

EasyJet has added 12 UK domestic services as it looks to cash in on the “staycation” market and replaces some routes previously served by Stobart Air which collapsed last weekend.

Stobart, formerly part of Aer Lingus, is being liquidated after talks with a buyer collapsed.

EasyJet said it had added 60,000 additional seats to existing routes serving Belfast, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

EasyJet will also introduce new flights between Inverness and Newquay, as well as Aberdeen flights to and from Bristol and Manchester, and between Edinburgh and Manchester.

It is adding Belfast City to London Gatwick services for the first time and returns to East Midlands and Leeds-Bradford.

British Airways also said it would pick up ex-Stobart routes – flying from Belfast City Airport to Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newquay. The airline said it will be running 18 flights a week in total to the destinations using its regional CityFlyer service.

British Airways’ sister airline Aer Lingus has taken over three other ex-Stobart routes – Belfast to Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham. Stobart Air formerly ran Aer Lingus’ regional services with a total of 12 routes from Belfast.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK manager, called on the government to add more countries to the Green list – which allows travellers to return without having to quarantine.

Shares in easyJet were up 4.23% in early trade.