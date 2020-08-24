DB Live: Frasers buys DW assets; Wetherspoon VAT blast

Monday Update

7am: Frasers in DW deal

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which inludes Sports Direct and Jenners, has acquired the gym and fitness assets of Dave Whelan Sports from the administrators of DW for an initial sum of £37 million.

It has also bought certain stock but excluding the DW business names and IP. An additional payment of to £6.9m may be payable for a number of sites.

For the year ended 31 March 2019 DW had gross assets of just under £195m and made a loss of £20m.

Frasers said the transaction “complements the existing gym and fitness club portfolio within the company’s group and is consistent with the group’s elevation strategy.

“Frasers Group looks forward to elevating the gym and fitness assets acquired pursuant to the rtransaction under the group’s existing iconic Everlast brand, and is also pleased to have saved a number of jobs.

Wetherspoon

Wetherspoon has criticised the advantage given to supermarkets which pay lower VAT than pubs and restaurants.

Supermarkets appear to have used their VAT advantage in respect of food to subsidise lower beer prices, in particular, and have taken approximately half of pub beer sales in that period, said the company.

“As well as benefitting high streets and the public, tax equality would make general economic sense – it is an important principle of taxation that taxes should be fair and equitable.

“It makes no sense for supermarkets, often operating outside town centres, to have a tax advantage. The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has recently closed the VAT gap between the on and off-trade, by temporarily reducing VAT on food sales in the on-trade to 5%.

“If this major step towards tax equality is maintained in the long term, it will result in a significant increase in investment and employment in the on-trade.”

The company said LFL bar and food sales are down 16.9% for the 44 days to 16 August.

Sales have gradually improved, with a rapid acceleration recently, largely due to subsidised food, coffee and soft drinks in the early part of the week.

Sales have also been helped by the addition of extra outside seating.

Ithaca appoints CEO

Ithaca Energy has appointed Bill Dunnett as chief executive, succeeding Les Thomas.

Mr Dunnett is a chartered engineer with over 35 years experience in the oil and gas industry, For the last five years he has been CEO of Repsol-Sinopec Resources UK.

Prior to this, he worked in various positions at Petrofac, Halliburton, Mobil North Sea and Shell.

Mr Dunnett has served as chairman of the MER UK Technology Leadership Board and been a Board Member of both OGUK and The Oil and Gas Technology Centre.

6am: Markets

Asian shares advanced for a second straight session on Monday, underpinned by coronavirus hopes after the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

The announcement came on the eve of the Republican National Convention, where Donald Trump will be nominated to lead his party for four more years.

Japan’s Nikkei reversed early losses to rise by 0.4%. China’s CSI 300 index added 0.8%.

The pound fell 0.9% on Friday on lack of progress in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. It was last at $1.3092.

Today’s agenda

* Lockdown: Restrictions are lifted on organised outdoor contact sports, bingo halls, amusement arcades, casinos, funfairs and snooker halls. Live events such as concerts and comedy will be permitted outdoors, with physical distancing, enhanced hygiene and restricted audience numbers. Driving lessons can also resume.

