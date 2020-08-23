Live events freeze sees 500 jobs axed at SEC

Hospitality setback

By a Daily Business reporter |

SSE Hydro is part of the SEC Campus (pic: Terry Murden)

More than 500 workers at the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow will be made redundant because of the ongoing restrictions on live events.

Levy Restaurants, which employs hospitality staff at the venue, has told employees they will receive their last wage next month.

A spokesman for the Unite union said: “The way in which Levy Restaurants have treated their staff at Scottish Events Campus is nothing short of disgraceful.

“There is an alternative to mass redundancy available till at least October 31 in the Job Retention Scheme. Instead Levy are looking to terminate all core and casual staff in the next few weeks because from September they will be expected to contribute a measly 10% towards their wages.”

Green MSP for Glasgow Patrick Harvie has called on the Scottish government to intervene to save jobs.

He said: “Job losses on this scale are absolutely devastating for the city as well as for the individuals involved.”

The decision was revealed in an e-mail to the workers who were told they would no longer be furloughed from September 9 and that they would receive their last payment the week afterwards.