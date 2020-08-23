Main Menu

Hospitality setback

Live events freeze sees 500 jobs axed at SEC

By a Daily Business reporter | August 23, 2020
SSE Hydro

SSE Hydro is part of the SEC Campus (pic: Terry Murden)

More than 500 workers at the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow will be made redundant because of the ongoing restrictions on live events.

Levy Restaurants, which employs hospitality staff at the venue, has told employees they will receive their last wage next month.

A spokesman for the Unite union said: “The way in which Levy Restaurants have treated their staff at Scottish Events Campus is nothing short of disgraceful. 

“There is an alternative to mass redundancy available till at least October 31 in the Job Retention Scheme. Instead Levy are looking to terminate all core and casual staff in the next few weeks because from September they will be expected to contribute a measly 10% towards their wages.” 

Green MSP for Glasgow Patrick Harvie has called on the Scottish government to intervene to save jobs. 

He said: “Job losses on this scale are absolutely devastating for the city as well as for the individuals involved.”

The decision was revealed in an e-mail to the workers who were told they would no longer be furloughed from September 9 and that they would receive their last payment the week afterwards. 

News, Scotland, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Aberdeen

FM confirms partial lifting of Aberdeen lockdown

Businesses in Aberdeen will be relieved A number of restrictions in Aberdeen will be liftedRead More

Nosheena Mobarik

Campaign group ramps up fight against independence

Nosheena Mobarik and Robert Kilgour Some of Scotland’s business, political and public service leaders areRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.