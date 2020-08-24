Roy kicks off video guides on post-pandemic recovery

Expert insight

Graeme Roy: features in first video (pic: Terry Murden)

Chiene + Tait (C+T) has launched an online video series with the help of some high-profile figures in business and economics, to support Scottish business in a post-pandemic environment.

The Future Of… series, presented by the firm’s chairman Lena Wilson, focuses on key economic challenges going forward with discussions and analysis involving experts from across the Scottish and UK business community. The videos are presented in a concise, ‘bite sized’ format and are free to access from C+T’s LinkedIn page.

The initial session, available from today, features Professor Graeme Roy, head of economics and director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, discussing core factors that will impact the speed of economic recovery in Scotland.

Further sessions will include a post-Covid analysis of entrepreneurship, the environment and climate, and Scottish businesses. The videos will analyse the potential opportunities to emerge after a period of economic stagnation, focusing on finance, business models, leadership and outsourcing.

Additional guest contributors will include Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of ScotlandbBoard and managing director of corporate/commercial banking at Royal Bank of Scotland.

Commenting on the launch of the Future Of… series, C+T managing partner Carol Flockhart said: “The impact of Covid-19 is profound and will be felt for years to come. While this is inevitably creating huge challenges for many businesses and impacting heavily on a number of industry sectors, a crisis of this scale also presents longer term opportunities.

“The Future Of… series is focused on the economic landscape beyond the pandemic, considering where future opportunities may lie and how Scottish businesses can align themselves to ensure they are able to rebuild and benefit from these.”