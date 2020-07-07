Barrhead Travel expected to make job cuts

Customer confidence dented

Staff are yet to hear how many jobs will be lost (pic: Terry Murden)

Barrhead Travel is planning to make staff redundant after customer confidence was dented by travel restrictions and the uncertainty over quarantine.

The company has told staff that it needs to become “leaner” but has not said how many jobs will go. It is understood at least one branch among 76 outlets across Scotland is scheduled to close.

Its network extends to Belfast, Cumbria, Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton.

In a statement the company said it would be “making the redundancies across a number of areas in the business and locations across our network.”

It added: “We will be ensuring that there is full support available for all our colleagues – personally and professionally – over the coming months.”

Barrhead president Jacqueline Dobson said: “In common with many others in our industry, we are having to make difficult decisions as a direct result of the impact of Covid-19 on holidays.

“Customer confidence has been dented by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding quarantine and travel restrictions. This, combined with the imminent closure of the furlough scheme, means we have had to announce a number of redundancies.”

TSSA General Secretary, Manuel Cortes, has appealed to the company to work with the union to avoid job losses.

Mr Cortes called on the Scottish Government, and Westminster to “step up and save jobs.”

He said: “I appeal to Barrhead Travel to work with us to save jobs and not throw the baby out with the bathwater.

“We need to come together with the Scottish Government to agree a plan for our travel trade which will not only prevent job losses at Barrhead but across the sector.

“High streets in Scotland are beginning to open and there will be a hunger to make holiday plans. I recognise how hard the coronavirus crisis has been for our travel trade and our members, right across Britain.

“However, we can all find a positive way forward if Holyrood is prepared to step up and save jobs – while setting a good example to Ministers in London.

“It’s said Nicola Sturgeon has had a good crisis – well the SNP would do well to consider how they can help those whose jobs are under threat. That is a true test of Government.”