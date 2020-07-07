Sturgeon accused of ‘dithering’ over air bridges

Travel chaos

Edinburgh Airport has introduced safety measures

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused to dithering over plans to introduce “air bridges” allowing Scots to take quarantine-free trips abroad.

Edinburgh Airport is demanding an end to the uncertainty after the First Minister said yesterday she was seeking more information from countries in the “medium” risk category.

The UK government last week announced it would be lifting the quarantine requirement for countries considered at lower risk of coronavirus, including Belgium, France, Greece and Spain from 10 July.

Ms Sturgeon said Scottish ministers will make a decision “as soon as we can.”

But an Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: “Another day and yet more dithering from the Scottish Government. Airports never like to hear about delays but when it is having a direct impact on people’s jobs and livelihoods then they are even more unwelcome.

“We need to know what the government plans to do and we need to know now. We said the quarantine policy would be ineffective and unworkable and we now know we were right after the government’s own admission that no checks have taken place.

“Jobs have been lost and thousands more are at risk due to this policy and there is absolutely nothing to show for it.

“We don’t envy the decisions that the First Minister has to make but decisions are needed and further delay will only compound the already drastic impact that’s been inflicted upon the aviation and tourism sectors.”

Travellers to Scotland have been required to self-isolate for two weeks since 8 June, but it has been revealed that no officials have checked to ensure they have complied with the rules.