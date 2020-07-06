Cruden signs up Kennedy after ‘extensive process’

Building

Cruden Building, part of the Cruden Group, has appointed Colin Kennedy as its construction director.

Mr Kennedy has been part of an extensive process to find a top calibre replacement for their current construction director, David McEvoy.

Mr McEvoy had originally planned to retire last month. However, in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, he will remain in position until the end of July to provide additional support and continuity.

Mr Kennedy’s previous roles include contracts director for Bowmer & Kirkland and Laing O’Rourke and he brings extensive construction experience to further enhance Cruden’s senior construction management structure.

The appointment marks a significant addition as Cruden sets targets to deliver significant developments for the public and private sectors throughout the West of Scotland.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building, said: “Colin’s experience makes him an excellent addition to our team as we drive forward the group’s continued expansion plans.”

Mr Kennedy said: “I’m looking forward to further developing key processes and people to deliver the various landmark projects that Cruden have in the pipeline.”