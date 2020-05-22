Tennent’s to open new warehousing at Newbridge

Brewing expansion

Beer stocks will move to edge of Edinburgh

Tennent’s and Magners owner C&C Group is to open a warehouse and distribution centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh, and will shut its Matthew Clark Glasgow warehouse.

The Ireland-based group, said the move follows a review of the business’s supply chain and distribution operations.

Tennent’s will open a 50,000 sq ft facility in Newbridge, opening in October, aimed at enhancing the wholesaler’s service to customers, especially in the east of Scotland.

Matthew Clark’s Glasgow warehouse and transport operation will be consolidated into the Tennent’s facility in Cambuslang and the new depot in Edinburgh.

As part of the transition the Matthew Clark customer call centre will move to either Wellpark Brewery or the Tennent’s Depot in Cambuslang.

“Today’s announcement has no impact on the Tennent’s and Matthew Clark brands and sales teams, which will continue to operate separately,” said C&C Group.

Chief operating officer Andrea Pozzi added: “Extending our distribution operations is a positive step and will further strengthen our logistics capabilities, eliminate transport inefficiencies and enhance the service we provide to our customers across Scotland.

“Our new depot in Edinburgh also fits with our environmental agenda by reducing product miles travelled and CO2 emissions.”

Innis & Gunn application

Innis & Gunn has submitted an application for planning permission for its new brewery at Heriot-Watt University’s Research Park to the west of Edinburgh.

When completed it will be the first major brewery to be opened in Edinburgh for 150 years.

New brewery on university campus

The partnership is the UK’s first major collaboration of this type between a full-scale brewery and a university and will create a world-centre for brewing studies and applied learning.

The project will create up to 30 jobs and see the brand’s 45 office-based staff relocate from its head office in Edinburgh’s Randolph Crescent.

Support Daily Business

Your one-off donation from as little as £20 helps support quality journalism Contribute here