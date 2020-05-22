One in four Scots drinking more under lockdown

Alcohol consumption up

There has been a rise in drinking at home

One in four people in Scotland are drinking more since the lockdown began, according to research.

The charity Drinkaware also found one in 10 admitted drinking earlier in the day while the same number said they are drinking in secret or covering it up.

Of those whose employment status has changed during the coronavirus crisis, 34% say their alcohol intake has risen.

Drinkaware chief executive Elaine Hindal said: “It appears that as lockdown continues, many are drinking more. And problematic drinking habits like drinking earlier in the day and secretive drinking can lead to serious health issues for many people.

“With this new normal set to go on for a few more months, thousands could be in danger of establishing a variety of ingrained and hard-to-break drinking habits that could have an impact on their health – both physical and mental.”

The rise in home drinking will also raise questions about the effectiveness of the government’s minimum unit pricing policy and how it can contain drinking in uncontrolled (home) environments.

The charity says adults should not drink more than 14 units a week, have at least three drink-free days every week, and use smaller glasses.

Mrs Hindal added: “We know people tend to underestimate how much they drink, and this is even more likely during lockdown.

“The measures we get in pubs, bars and restaurants are poured with precision, whereas at home we’re unlikely to pour spirits in measures of 25ml or ensure we stop at 125ml to measure a small glass of wine.

“Yet doing this is crucial to help us moderate our drinking and staying within the low-risk guidelines of 14 units a week.

Drinkaware surveyed 1,058 Scottish adults.