Stelios facing defeat in battle with easyJet board

Investors vote today

The company wants to buy 107 aircraft (pic: Terry Murden)

Easyjet’s board is expected to see off a bid by its founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou to sack four directors.

Stelios has been engaged in a long-running campaign over the budget airline’s ties to European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Among those he wants to unseat are chief executive Johan Lundgren and chairman John Barton, whom he has called ‘scoundrels’ over their decision not to cancel a £4.5 billion order with Airbus for 107 planes that he believes will sink the company.

At today’s meeting, shareholders will also be asked to vote on unseating finance director Andrew Findlay and independent non-executive director Andreas Bierwirth.

Three of the company’s bigger investors, with a combined 15% stake, have backed Mr Lundgren, and he says he has spoken to about 45% of the shareholder base who have all given him their support.

Mr Lundgren said the company line was also endorsed by three shareholder advisory bodies. “This .. underscores the strength of the actions taken to date by the board and management to safeguard the financial and operational stability of the airline,” he said.

The preliminary outcome of the vote will be announced during the virtual shareholder meeting, with the result expected today.

Stelios, who with his family owns 34% of the company, says it will not need to replace so many aircraft because of the coronavirus crisis.

Last week he controversially offered to pay up to £5million to anyone who could provide information that would scupper the deal.

Easyjet yesterday said yesterday it was planning to restart a number of flights in the UK and France on 15 June.