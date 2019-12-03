Heyes joins Flexitricity as CEO to drive zero carbon target

ground breaking opportunities

Simon Heyes: growth phase

Flexible energy specialist Flexitricity has appointed a CEO to help drive the UK Government’s 2050 net zero ambitions.

Simon Heyes joins the Edinburgh-based company at a key point juncture for the business as the UK forges ahead with its transition to a low carbon economy.

Mr Heyes will guide Flexitricity at a time when energy users and those with generation assets are helping National Grid balance the energy system and earn revenue from doing so – from large scale energy storage projects and I&C businesses to SMEs, households and electric vehicle owners.

Mr Heyes will be tasked with exploring opportunities and partnerships driven by the renewable energy revolution and electrification of heat and transport.

Founder and CSO, Dr Alastair Martin said: “The appointment of Simon Heyes as Flexitricity’s new CEO underpins everything we strive to achieve ahead of what is set to be an exciting and pivotal few years for the energy sector. Simon’s background in the renewable energy field will be an invaluable resource as Flexitricity bids to break new boundaries in the market.”

Mr Heyes brings over 20 years’ experience in the renewable energy field, having previously held the position of wind energy development and construction director at Infinis.

Prior to Infinis, he led the development and construction of new renewable projects in Great Britain, at Scottish and Southern Energy. His tenure included the consent and commencement of construction of the 350MW Clyde Wind Farm, which was at the time the largest onshore wind farm in Europe.

A chartered mechanical engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering, he was most recently CEO at KPS.

Mr Heyes said: “The Government’s target of being carbon neutral by 2050 can only be achieved by ensuring there is sufficient flexibility in the system to balance varying renewable generation.

“Flexitricity pioneered this industry over 15 years ago and is now entering a growth phase as more and more firms realise the significant financial and environmental benefits which flexibility in their generation and consumption profiles can unlock.”