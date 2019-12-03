Legal firm Vialex unveils strategic venture in London

Southern expansion

Keith Anderson: ‘strategic venture’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish legal services firm Vialex is launching an innovative venture in London to build on its growing client base in the south of England.

The Edinburgh-based practice has established a relationship with the Innovation Warehouse in Smithfield, central London, which is now home to some of the city’s fastest-growing small enterprises.

Vialex has added the services of Innovation Warehouse co-founder Jeff McGeachie, who will spearhead Vialex’s provision of legal advice to SMEs and startups supported by its team of technology, IP and corporate lawyers in Edinburgh and Berwick.

Jeff McGeachie is a company commercial solicitor who specialises in helping entrepreneurs develop and sell their businesses and also advises on commercial contracts. He has a particular interest in the technology and leisure sectors.

Innovation Warehouse was established in 2010 as a co-working and incubation community for digital high-growth startup businesses. The idea was developed by a leading light in the tech start-up world, Ami Shpiro in conjunction with Mr McGeachie together with a group of entrepreneurs and angel investors, in collaboration with the City of London Corporation.

In May 2011, it moved to offices above the historic Smithfield Market, a strategic location close to St Paul’s, Chancery Lane, Moorgate, Farringdon and Barbican underground stations.

Innovation Warehouse is in the final stages of planning for a comprehensive refurbishment of its existing 10,000 sq ft (930 m2) open plan office area which comprises permanent and hot-desks and private offices, meeting rooms as well as a popular events space. Negotiations are ongoing to extend the Innovation Warehouse facility by an an additional 17,000 sq ft.

Since 2010 it has helped more than 150 tech startups through different stages of growth.

Keith Anderson, chief executive at Vialex, said: “We have ambitions to become a UK-wide business and this strategic venture with the Innovation Warehouse is a significant part of that plan. We are also considering opportunities to build on our presence in north west England.

“We are geared up to provide transactional and legal counsel services to companies of all sizes, with the SME market a particular focus for our growth in England.”