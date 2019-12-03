Main Menu

Retailer hires lawyers

Ted Baker shares fall as fresh crisis engulfs chain

By a Daily Business reporter | December 3, 2019
Ted Baker girl

Ted Baker: more problems

Fashion chain Ted Baker has appointed a law firm to advise on how it tackles an overestimation of its stock.

The company discovered the inventory valuation on its balance sheet had been overstated by between £20 million and £25m.

It has appointed Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer to undertake a comprehensive review and will appoint independent auditors. KPMG has audited its accounts for nearly 20 years.

Shares in Ted Baker hit a ten-year low after this latest crisis to engulf the company. They fell 8%, or 31.6p, to 366p and have fallen 83% since January, with the company now valued at £163m.

The error has emerged just weeks after Rachel Osborne took over as finance chief from Charles Anderson, who left to join Mulberry after 17 years at the company.

It is the second time the company has called in external investigators this year, after founder Ray Kelvin was forced to resign as chief executive in March following a ‘forced hugging’ scandal.

Results & Updates No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Kevin Reid

Cruden raises building target by 25% to help fill housing gap

Kevin Reid: ‘excellent progress’ Building company Cruden Group plans to build 25% more homes overRead More

Graham Marjoribanks

Johnston Carmichael sees 20% leap in audit clients

Graham Marjoribanks: ‘welcomed scrutiny’ Accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael says revenue from itsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.