CIO Paris steps down from Standard Life Aberdeen board

| December 17, 2019

Rod Paris, chief investment officer at Standard Life Aberdeen is stepping down as an executive director and will leave the board on 31 December.

The move, described by the company as an “adjustment”, will simplify the board. He remains the company’s CIO and a key member of the Executive Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Keith Skeoch. He will continue to attend board meetings to present on the performance of the Investment function.

After Martin Gilbert, vice chairman leaves following the Annual General Meeting next May, the board will be made up of the chairman, seven Non-Executive Directors and two Executive Directors, Keith Skeoch, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Bruce, Chief Financial Officer.

Sir Douglas Flint, chairman, said: “Rod joined the board as Chief Investment Officer at the time of the merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management in August 2017, to ensure the board had a direct link to the critical process of integrating the investment businesses and processes of the two firms.

“With that integration largely complete and with his continuing presence at board meetings, both Rod and I agreed that the timing is now right, particularly in light of improving investment performance, for him to step off the board to concentrate all his attention on leading the Standard Life Aberdeen investment function of 1,400 experts globally.

Rod Paris, Chief Investment Officer, said: “Since the merger we have put in place the integrated and firm foundations upon which we continue to build strong and compelling performance for our clients and customers.

“I am looking forward to continuing to lead what is an outstanding investment team as we pursue our relentless drive for improved performance.”

