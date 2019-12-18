Technology champion Redmond to chair CENSIS

Jacqueline Redmond: ‘great initiative’

The Scottish Innovation Centre for sensor and imaging systems and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies – has appointed technology development and energy industry expert Jacqueline Redmond as chairman.

Ms Redmond has more than 25 years’ international experience in senior positions with energy majors, with particular expertise in risk management, business development and innovation. She replaces Bob Downes, who has chaired CENSIS since its inception.

Having graduated from the University of Strathclyde with a PhD in Energy Economics, Ms Redmond joined ScottishPower in the mid-1990s. She led the company’s risk management team, latterly becoming director of corporate strategy.

In 2006, she was appointed by Royal Dutch Shell to develop its global LNG (liquefied natural gas) strategy. She moved on to become the vice-president of technology strategy at the energy major.

Following three years as Shell’s head of commercial power and senior deal lead, she was appointed as chief risk officer at the then-UK Government owned Green Investment Bank. She continued to develop sustainable energy projects across the world with Macquarie, following its acquisition of the Green Investment Bank, where, until April this year, she helped identify disruptive emerging technologies in the energy sector.

In addition to her role at CENSIS, Ms Redmond is a non-executive director for the SQN Asset Finance Income Fund and an advisory board member of the University of Cambridge’s Energy Policy Research Group.

She said: “I have a passion for developing technology and using it to improve people’s lives. Throughout my career, I have worked with small businesses to find exciting new innovations, bringing together people from a variety of disciplines to mature the technology and help the companies scale.

“The Innovation Centre programme is a great initiative from the Scottish Government, which can establish a skill base for Scotland and place us at the forefront of technology – they are working on real-life challenges and giving academic research a business focus.”

Paul Winstanley, chief executive of CENSIS, added: “Jacqueline has an incredible background, working with some of the largest names in the energy industry. She also has a track record of working with small companies, helping them to develop new technologies and work with different stakeholders.

“Her experience will undoubtedly prove highly useful to the many businesses we work with in Scotland and beyond, looking to develop new products, processes, and services for a variety of markets.”