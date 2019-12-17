RBS to close Drummond House in latest office squeeze

Bank downsizing

New CEO Alison Rose is continuing the squeeze on costs

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close a huge office at the Gyle in Edinburgh and relocate at least 1000 staff.

Drummond House employees will move to the nearby Gogarburn headquarters, the latest major office downsizing exercise in the city.

It has already vacted offices in Dundas Street in the New Town, now subject to a housing and commercial development plan.

Drummond House is one of two support centres in Scotland, the other being at Greenock.

Accommodation will be provided for staff moving to Gogarburn which is currently said to be under capacity. However, it is understood staff will be encouraged to adopt flexible working arrangements including working from home and from other RBS sites in the city.

The office closures are part of a programme of downsizing begun after the crash a decade ago which will continue under new CEO Alison Rose.

In 2015 the bank announced plans to close its Dundas Street office and move 2000 employees from the city centre to its Gogarburn headquarters in a bid to save around £18 million a year. It has sold a number of properties in London,.

Royal Bank of Scotland currently employs almost 12,000 people, with 1.8 million personal customers and over 110,000 business customers.