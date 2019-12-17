Main Menu

Bank downsizing

RBS to close Drummond House in latest office squeeze

| December 17, 2019
Alison Rose

New CEO Alison Rose is continuing the squeeze on costs pic: Terry Murden)

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close a huge office at the Gyle in Edinburgh and relocate at least 1000 staff.

Drummond House employees will move to the nearby Gogarburn headquarters, the latest major office downsizing exercise in the city.

It has already vacted offices in Dundas Street in the New Town, now subject to a housing and commercial development plan.

Drummond House is one of two support centres in Scotland, the other being at Greenock.

Accommodation will be provided for staff moving to Gogarburn which is currently said to be under capacity. However, it is understood staff will be encouraged to adopt flexible working arrangements including working from home and from other RBS sites in the city.

The office closures are part of a programme of downsizing begun after the crash a decade ago which will continue under new CEO Alison Rose.

In 2015 the bank announced plans to close its Dundas Street office and move 2000 employees from the city centre to its Gogarburn headquarters in a bid to save around £18 million a year. It has sold a number of properties in London,.

Royal Bank of Scotland currently employs almost 12,000 people, with 1.8 million personal customers and over 110,000 business customers.

News, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Jamie Hepburn

Cummins slammed for plant closure a week before Christmas

Jamie Hepburn: ‘devastating news’ US engineering company Cummins has been criticised for putting more thanRead More

Nicola Sturgeon

‘Work has to be done’ to win over independence doubters

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘we demand the right to choose’ Nicola Sturgeon has set out her caseRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.