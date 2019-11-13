New role for former Marketing Edinburgh boss Donnelly

Helping SMEs

John Donnelly: new role helping SMEs

John Donnelly, who resigned as chief executive of Marketing Edinburgh in a public dispute over its budget, has joined The Marketing Centre.

Mr Donnelly controversially challenged Edinburgh City Council’s cuts to Marketing Edinburgh’s budget, claiming the organisation would be undermined and that the city’s reputation would be hit.

The board has recently resigned after the council rejected its alternative proposals.

Mr Donnelly has now signed up with The Marketing Centre’s regional team. He will be supporting local businesses seeking access to professional, experienced marketing advice through his role as part-time marketing director.

The Marketing Centre, a seven-year old business that has pioneered the concept of part-time marketing directors, has a team of 85+ part-time marketing directors covering nine regions across England, Scotland and Wales.

It was founded in response to the increasing number of SME’s looking to invest in marketing, but are unable to budget for the creation of a full-time position.

Mr Donnelly has significant experience working with both B2B and B2C businesses, creating and delivering marketing strategies and generating business leads across multiple sectors.

As marketing and commercial director for Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games he created the Games brand and commercial strategies generating revenue to support public sector investment and as interim commercial director for Scottish Rugby Union, he launched a new ticketing strategy and merchandising programme.

Mark Gorman, The Marketing Centre’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We are expanding rapidly and we are looking forward to working with more businesses in the region to help build growth and profitability for their shareholders.”

Mr Donnelly said: “I add real value to the overall business objectives and performance. With a strong commercial background linked to the positive impact of marketing, this optimum blend has proven to be successful, positively impacting the bottom line, the essence of my approach, fuelling business growth.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a great team of marketing directors in order to be able to share my skills and knowledge with local businesses.”