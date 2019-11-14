Cornerstone’s new fund responds to changing ethical mood

Change of approach

Jen Paice: ‘changing attitudes’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Investors are being offered the opportunity to put their money behind a radical pro-active approach to tackling climate change, pollution and poor health.

Cornerstone Asset Management’s new Responsible Futures fund, launched today, is described as a significant advance on traditional ethical investment by supporting activities aimed at making a better world and safeguarding it for future generations.

Developed with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, the new fund will focus less on exclusion of ‘bad practices’ and more on positive impact programmes, such as improved nutrition and sanitation, and those that save and nurture the natural environment.

It marks a shift away from simply excluding non-ethical practices, such as mining and tobacco, and instead aims to actively support good causes.

Edinburgh-based Cornerstone believes it is time to invest “differently” and to take greater care of the planet and its population.

Jen Paice, managing director of Cornerstone Asset Management, said: “It is important that we broaden our investment offering to capture the changing attitudes of both the young and old with an investment opportunity for ethically-minded investors.

“There’s a greater spotlight on sustainability issues and a groundswell for change. As such, we are bringing more choice for our existing and potential investors to invest in a responsible investment portfolio without compromising investment growth potential.”

By supporting those practices that deploy the world’s resources in a more efficient and forward-looking manner, it matches private sector solutions to goals set by public sector agencies, such as those laid down in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Cornerstone says good businesses recognise that they have obligations to a wide range of stakeholders, including their clients, investors, employees and society. The company believes that responsible investing means backing companies that manage these relationships wisely.

David Esfandi, CEO of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management said the new fund is “a real business differentiator”.

Cornerstone Asset Management was formed in February 2011 by Jason Hemmings, Alan Reid and Laurie Dempster.