Intelligent Mobile wins UK App of the Year 2019

Success for Edinburgh agency

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Winning team: Intelligent Mobile

Edinburgh-based digital agency Intelligent Mobile is celebrating after beating global opposition to win UK App of the Year 2019.

The application, which took five months to develop, was designed to improve the visitor experience at Longleat, one of the UK’s top visitor attractions.

The app comes to life at the safari park – as the user moves around, the app and its contents change, providing a unique personal experience.

The Safari Drive function is location-aware and uses GPS and a complex map algorithm to track a user’s car on a graphical map and then delivers time/location-specific audio, quizzes, information and notices throughout a five-mile journey that can take two to three hours to complete.

Through genuine innovation, the team was also able to create an app which delivers the same user experience with or without a data connection. The App also provides geo-notifications, where users receive location-based notifications when they are within the vicinity of an attraction or point of interest within the park, even when they have no connection.

Jamie Lovie, Intelligent Mobile client services director, said: “Our task was to bring technological expertise and genuine innovation to improve an already outstanding visitor experience. A particular challenge was delivering location-specific content across 9,000 acres with poor mobile network coverage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

“The thing which sets Intelligent Mobile apart is our complete focus on user experience and always striving to deliver a best-in-class solution. We are selective and will only take a project on if we genuinely believe that it is a technological advancement and will make a difference.”

James Bailey, marketing director of Longleat, added: “With almost 50,000 downloads since launching, the app is already proving to be hugely successful, and is demonstrating a clear appetite for digital solutions which enhance experiences at visitor attractions.”

The UK App Awards celebrate and reward excellence in apps developed in the UK or for the UK market.

Intelligent Mobile, recently named Scottish Digital Agency of the Year, has offices in Edinburgh and London and works with UK and US-based clients across EMEA. Aside from leisure and entertainment, the agency also has extensive expertise in construction and property.