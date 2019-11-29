Herald-Scotsman merger moves closer as ‘i’ sold to Daily Mail

Reach drops JPI interest

A merger of The Herald and the Scotsman has edged closer

A break-up of JPIMedia, the owner of The Scotsman titles, has begun with Daily Mail & General Trust acquiring the ‘i’ newspaper.

However, Reach, which owns the Daily Record, Mirror and Express titles, said it was no longer interested in acquiring other assets in the JPI stable. These included The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post and 200 local papers.

JPIMedia was formed by a group of bondholders who acquired the assets of Johnston Press after it fell into administration at the end of last year.

The sale of the ‘i’ strips JPIMedia of its most successful and revenue-earning title and with Reach out of the picture it leaves Newsquest – owner of The Herald in Glasgow – as the only likely buyer of the remaining titles. Its emerged earlier this month that Newsquest had “substantially” outbid a £50 million offer for JPI Media’s titles from Reach.

In July, Reach had said it was in talks to buy some of JPI’s assets, but in a trading update today it said it was “no longer in active discussions”.

Reach also said that in the five months to 24 November like-for-like revenues fell 4.4%, although this was an improvement on the 6.6% like-for-like decline seen a year earlier.

The switch away from print to digital continued, with print revenues down 7.3% and digital up 14.0%.

The owner of the Daily Mail – DMGT – has bought the ‘i’ newspaper and website from JPI Media for £49.6m, a premium on the £24m that the now-defunct Johnston Press paid London Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev in February 2016.

DMGT chairman Lord Rothermere said: “We are delighted to welcome the ‘i’ to our stable of media brands.

“It is a highly respected publication with a loyal and engaged readership.

“We are committed to preserving its distinctive, high quality and politically independent editorial style.”