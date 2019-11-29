Bank veteran McGregor takes chair at Malcolm Group

Board change

Alison McGregor: insight

Haulage firm Malcolm Group has appointed former HSBC Scotland chief executive Alison McGregor as a non-executive director and chairman-designate with effect from today.

Ms McGregor enjoyed a career in banking and financial services and holds a number of other board roles.

She a non-executive director of Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings, the CBI, Fidelity Special Values (from January), the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Ms McGregor is also co-chairman of the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board and a board adviser to Glasgow University Adam Smith Business School.

Malcolm’s current chairman, George Mitchell, previously governor and treasurer of the Bank of Scotland, has decided to step down during the course of 2020. In order to ensure a smooth transition, he will work alongside Ms McGregor prior to her taking over as chairman in the next 12 months.

Andrew Malcolm, group chief executive, said Ms McGregor will provide “excellent insight and counsel to the company.”

He added: “I’m very grateful to George for agreeing to stay on for a period of time and would like to place on record the company’s sincere thanks to him for his superb stewardship of the board and sterling contribution to the business over the last fourteen years.”