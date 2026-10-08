Video Walls And Large Displays: What To Know Before You Invest

Photo by Walls.io on pexels

A large display makes a strong first impression. In a hotel lobby, a showroom or a corporate reception, a video wall can set the tone before anyone has said a word. It can also be an expensive mistake if it is specified badly. Businesses that have done it well, including those working with Excite Technology’s hospitality installations in hotels and other guest-facing venues, tend to share one habit: they decided what the screen was for before they chose the screen.

Here is what businesses should think through before committing budget to a video wall or large-format display.

Start With The Purpose, Not The Product

The most common mistake is buying on size. A large display is not automatically an effective one. Before looking at equipment, it helps to be clear about what the screen needs to do. Is it welcoming visitors, showing brand content, displaying live information such as event schedules, or drawing attention in a busy space?

Each purpose points towards different choices. A screen that shows a rotating brand film has very different needs from one that displays live data throughout the working day, and both differ from a display meant to be read from across a large atrium.

Viewing Distance Shapes Everything

How far away people will stand or sit is one of the most important factors, and one of the most overlooked. Screens have a pixel density that determines how sharp an image looks at a given distance. A display that looks crisp from ten metres away can look coarse from two.

In a reception area where visitors wait close to the screen, fine detail matters. In a large lobby or showroom where the audience is further back, a coarser pixel pitch can look perfectly good and cost considerably less. Getting this wrong in either direction wastes money, so it is worth measuring the space and mapping where people will actually be.

LED Or LCD: Knowing The Difference

Video walls are generally built in one of two ways. LCD panels are tiled together, which suits many indoor spaces well and can deliver sharp images at close range. Direct-view LED walls are assembled from modules and can be built to very large sizes with no visible gaps between panels, which suits bigger spaces and brighter environments.

Neither is simply better. LCD walls typically show thin borders between panels, which some designs accept and others find distracting. LED walls avoid that but can cost more at smaller sizes and need careful specification for how close viewers will be. A good installer should explain the trade-offs for your space rather than defaulting to one option.

Think About The Room, Not Just The Screen

Lighting has a large effect on how a display looks. A bright, sunlit lobby can wash out a screen that would look excellent in a dimmer room, so brightness needs to suit the environment. Glare from windows and overhead lights is worth checking at different times of day, not just during a site visit at noon.

The physical setting matters too. Walls need to take the weight, cabling and power need to reach the right place, and there must be enough ventilation and access for maintenance. These points are far easier to plan at design stage than to fix after a wall is built.

Content Is Where Many Projects Fall Down

A striking screen showing poor content does more harm than good. Video walls are large enough that low-resolution images, stretched logos or tired, out-of-date material are immediately obvious. Businesses often budget carefully for hardware and give little thought to what will appear on it.

It is worth deciding early who will create the content, how often it will change and who will be responsible for updating it. A simple system that staff can manage confidently is usually more valuable than a complex one that only a specialist can operate. This is where digital signage and video walls are best treated as a complete system, covering hardware, software and content management together, rather than a screen bought in isolation.

Budget For More Than The Screen

The price of the display is only part of the total cost. Businesses should also allow for mounting and structural work, cabling and power, control equipment, content management software, installation and commissioning. Ongoing costs matter too, including support, maintenance and the energy used by large screens running for long hours.

When comparing quotes, it is worth checking that each one covers the same scope. A lower headline price may leave out items that appear later as extras.

Plan For Maintenance And Longevity

Screens are not fit and forget. Panels can fail, modules may need replacing, and software needs updating. Asking about warranty terms, spare parts and response times before buying can prevent long gaps with a dark screen in a prominent position, which looks worse than having no display at all.

Longevity is also worth considering. Choosing a system that can be extended or reconfigured later gives more flexibility if the space or the business changes.

Questions To Ask Before You Commit

What is the screen for, and what should visitors do or feel as a result?

How far away will most people be when they view it?

How bright is the room, and does the screen suit it?

Who will produce and update the content?

What is included in the quote, and what could cost extra?

What warranty and support come with the system?



The Bottom Line

A well-chosen video wall or large display can lift a lobby, showroom or reception and give a business a strong first impression. The ones that work are planned around a clear purpose, the real viewing conditions and a realistic content plan. The ones that disappoint were usually chosen by size and price alone.