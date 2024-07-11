Construction

Building contractor founder hands reins to son

| July 11, 2024
Fraser and Gavin Cattanach

Gavin Cattanach, founder of Advanced Building Contractors, is stepping back from operational management after 25 years at the helm to take on the role of chairman.

His son Fraser, who has been with the Glasgow-based company for more than 13 years and led its modernisation, will take over as managing director.

The handover comes after a record-breaking year, with turnover up 15% on 2023.

Other changes in the leadership team see Fraser Campbell, who has been with the company since 2018, and leads the surveying and financial project management, appointed director of surveying.

Andrew Mason has been promoted from senior estimator to director of estimating, while senior contracts manager Iain Kay, will move up to operations director.

