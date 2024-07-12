German group acquires Native Places aparthotels

Hospitality deal

Native Places Edinburgh

Native Places, the short-stay business of Native Holdings with outlets in Edinburgh and Glasgow, has been acquired by Berlin-based Numa.

Numa Group has paid an undisclosed price for the business which has just invested £1 million in its St Vincent Place aparthotel.

It has €2 billion in real estate assets under management and manages more than 6,500 rooms and apartments across 34 major cities in 14 European countries. Native Places will add 800 units to the portfolio, bringing the total to more than 7,300.

Native Residential will continue as part of Native Holdings and will be focused on growing as one of the UK’s largest operators of build-to-rent, co-living, mixed-use and commercial assets under the leadership of Native founder Guy Nixon.

Numa said it “aims to transform the European hospitality sector”, a market valued at over €100 billion, responding to evolving consumer preferences where simultaneously, short-term rental platforms are encountering increasingly stringent urban regulations, especially concerning the misuse of residential properties”.

Christian Gaiser, chief executive and co-founder of Numa Group, said Olivia Immesi, who joined Native Places as managing director in 2021 and was appointed the chief executive in 2023 has transformed the brand and Archie Hunter, who has significantly expanded the Native Places portfolio in recent years, “will continue to foster this growth in collaboration with the Numa team”.

Ms Immesi said: “Native Places has become a leading lifestyle apart hotel & serviced apartment operator in the UK, and we’re thrilled to be merging with Numa as it expands its presence in the UK.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue to lead the Native Places brand as it joins a fast-moving European and tech-driven serviced apartment platform, creating one of the largest platforms of lifestyle serviced apartments in Europe.”